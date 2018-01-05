DPRK accepts S. Korea's proposal for high-level talks on Jan. 9

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has accepted South Korea's proposal for high-level talks to be held on Jan. 9 at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjom, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
