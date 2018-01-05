LINE

Heritage list updated with six Shanghai sites

Six new sites in Shanghai were inscribed in the second edition of Chinese Architectural Heritage of 20th Century List, according to the WeChat account of Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration.

Prior to this, 13 Shanghai sites were enlisted in the first edition of the list, jointly drafted by the Chinese Society of Cultural Relics Academy and the Architectural Society of China.

The sites in the second edition include the General Post Office Building, built in 1924, and Sihang Warehouse where a defense against Japanese invaders took place between October 26 and November 1, 1937, marking the end of the Battle of Shanghai.

Additionally, the Paramount, a historical nightclub at 218 Yuyuan Road; The Moller Villa located at 30 South Shaanxi Road with distinctive Gothic and Tudor gables; the Former Residence of Sun Yat-sen, located at 7 Xiangshan Road where he lived from 1918; and a mansion once owned by Sheng Xuanhuai, a merchant from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

　　

