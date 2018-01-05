White House bans personal cellphone use in West Wing

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to questions as he leaves the White House en route to Mar-a-lago Estate in Florida after signing the tax cut bill into law in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 22, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

The White House said Thursday that it will ban staffers and guests on using personal cellphones in the West Wing.

"The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

"Therefore, starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing," she said. "Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people."

The statement was issued in response to questions from the White House press corps about personal use of mobile phones in the West Wing.

The move came one day after the release of controversial excerpts from "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff, that revealed widespread dysfunction and infighting inside the Trump administration.

Also on Thursday, Trump demanded publisher immediately stop release of the forthcoming controversial book, one day after he lambasted former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon over book quotes.