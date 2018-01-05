LINE

Foreign hand creams fail Shanghai skin test

2018-01-05

Elizabeth Arden, a foreign brand of hand cream, failed a recent test to keep skin moisturized, Laodong Daily reported Thursday.

The Shanghai Consumer Council conducted a test of the moisturizing effect of samples from 27 foreign and domestic hand cream brands sold in Shanghai markets, with prices ranging from 4.2 yuan ($0.6) to 790 yuan per jar.

The council tested the water content of the skin after immediate application, after two hours and after four hours. The results showed a huge difference between the products.

A hand cream made by Nature Republic received 4.53 points and Elizabeth Arden, a popular foreign brand, received the lowest at 1.71 points.

　　

