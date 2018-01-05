Health center work starts

The construction of an innovation center was kicked off in Binjiang District on New Year's Eve. It will be the first major project in the Intelligent Xintiandi area.

With a total investment of 791 million yuan, the innovation center has a land area of 20,010 square meters, or the size of around three standard soccer fields.

The innovation center will be a hub for high-end heathcare and state-of-the-art information technology companies, according to the plan.

It will be one of the five industry platforms in Binjiang District. The other four key industrial areas are Internet of Things Industrial Park, China Internet Economy Industrial Park, Olympic Center Park, Baima Lake Ecological and Innovative City.

Near the innovation center, an industrial relic park will be set up on the site of the Zhijiang Cement Plant. The construction is already underway and will be completed by the end of September. The total area will be 8,057 square meters, including 5,265 square meters above the ground and 2,792 square meters underground.

Visitors will be able to walk on green belts and appreciate garden ornaments.