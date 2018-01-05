Chinese firm adds more coaches to boost Nigeria's rail transport

Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated 10 additional coaches and two locomotive engines to the existing ones to boost the country's first completed standard gauge railway modernization project assisted by China.

Launching the coaches and locomotive engines provided by Chinese construction firm China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Buhari said the aim of the government was to vigorously pursue rail development in Nigeria.

The Abuja-Kaduna rail line was a major achievement in Nigeria's rail transport development because it has met the needs of the masses, Buhari noted at a colorful ceremony held in Rigasa Station of the railway service in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

He said it was part of his administration's mandate to revive the rail sector.

The standard gauge railway service was open for commercial operation on July 28, 2016, to provide the much-needed alternative transport link between the nation's capital city and Kaduna, a corridor of growing labor force which has a huge potential for industries and agricultural activities.

Buhari said the government would link all major commercial and production centers by rail for rapid social economic development and national integration.

"We are moving forward to more efficient narrow gauge lines to be driven by the private sector, it's on the basis of this that we are creating a more conducive environment for private sector participation," the Nigerian leader said.

Earlier, Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister of transportation, said the 10 coaches and two locomotive engines would resolve the high demand of passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

According to Amaechi, the train was currently carrying 1,280 passengers on a round trip daily but the addition of these new coaches would help improve the service.