LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese firm adds more coaches to boost Nigeria's rail transport

1
2018-01-05 10:48Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated 10 additional coaches and two locomotive engines to the existing ones to boost the country's first completed standard gauge railway modernization project assisted by China.

Launching the coaches and locomotive engines provided by Chinese construction firm China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Buhari said the aim of the government was to vigorously pursue rail development in Nigeria.

The Abuja-Kaduna rail line was a major achievement in Nigeria's rail transport development because it has met the needs of the masses, Buhari noted at a colorful ceremony held in Rigasa Station of the railway service in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

He said it was part of his administration's mandate to revive the rail sector.

The standard gauge railway service was open for commercial operation on July 28, 2016, to provide the much-needed alternative transport link between the nation's capital city and Kaduna, a corridor of growing labor force which has a huge potential for industries and agricultural activities.

Buhari said the government would link all major commercial and production centers by rail for rapid social economic development and national integration.

"We are moving forward to more efficient narrow gauge lines to be driven by the private sector, it's on the basis of this that we are creating a more conducive environment for private sector participation," the Nigerian leader said.

Earlier, Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister of transportation, said the 10 coaches and two locomotive engines would resolve the high demand of passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

According to Amaechi, the train was currently carrying 1,280 passengers on a round trip daily but the addition of these new coaches would help improve the service.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.