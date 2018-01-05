Expats receive long-term residence permits in Jilin

A foreigner shows her long-term residence certificate. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Jilin awards long-term residence permits to expats On Tuesday, a ceremony was held to issue long-term residence certificates to foreigners in Changchun, capital of Jilin province.

The ceremony marks successful implementation of the seven exit and entry policies issued on Dec 12, which focus on attracting high-level foreign talents to Changchun New Area.

Zhang Ke Jack, a Chinese-American, received his permanent residence identity card by the Ministry of Public Security.

Zhang, a top-talent expat in China FAW Group became the first to receive the card in Changchun.

Ipatenkova Yuliai obtained a five-year residence permit for personal affairs (entrepreneurship).

During the college time, she was awarded several honors for her outstanding performance in the cultural transmission and after graduating from Northeast Normal University, she started her own businesses in Changchun.

He Kai, a Colombian businessman in Changchun, was the first to obtain the five-year work permit.

As a sales director in a medical technology company, he has worked in Changchun for six consecutive years without violating any law or regulation.

"We will provide more convenience to talented foreigners in the future in order to attract more talent to Changchun," said Hu Jiafu, secretary of the political and legal committee of Jilin. "It will greatly promote the development of Changchun New Area."

