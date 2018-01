Ji Xiangqi, vice governor of east China's Shandong Province, is under investigation for suspected "severe disciplinary violations," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China announced Thursday.

Born in 1960, Ji served in the post since 2013 and became the second "tiger" taken down in the new year.

The CCDI, the country's anti-graft authority, has ousted corrupt officials from low-level "flies" to high-ranking "tigers" since late 2012.