Disadvantaged people receive more relief in 2017: ministry

Disadvantaged groups of people, including those with disabilities and "left-behind" children, received more government assistance last year, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Thursday.

The minimum allowance for urban and rural poverty-stricken people in 2017 increased by 9.9 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively, over a year ago, according to a report by the ministry.

The minimum allowance for rural needy people reached or exceeded 2,300 yuan (about 350 dollars) per capita annually, which is the national poverty line, the report said.

More than 10 million disabled people received extra government allowance, the report said.

The government helped secure proper guardians for 760,000 rural children, who were left uncared-for in their home villages by their parents who moved to cities to seek jobs, and 16,000 returned to school.

A national operation was launched to check the service of more than 40,000 nursing homes nationwide.

The report also said that more than 3 million urban homeless people were provided relief and shelter.