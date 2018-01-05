Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected rhino horns

Hong Kong Customs Thursday seized about 2.04 kg of suspected rhino horns with an estimated market value of about 400,000 Hong Kong dollars(about 51,168 U.S.dollars) at Hong Kong International Airport.

Customs officers intercepted a 38-year-old male passenger at the airport who arrived from Maputo, Mozambique via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia this afternoon. During Customs clearance, the suspected rhino horn cut pieces painted in red and black respectively were found inside the pockets and interlining of a jacket, as well as a pair of socks in his check-in suitcase.

The man was subsequently arrested.

The case was handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department of Hong Kong for follow-up investigation.

According to Hong Kong Customs, under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting an endangered species without a licence is liable to a maximum fine of 5 million Hong Kong dollars (about 639,600 U.S. dollars) and imprisonment for two years.