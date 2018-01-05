LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected rhino horns

1
2018-01-05 10:21Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Hong Kong Customs Thursday seized about 2.04 kg of suspected rhino horns with an estimated market value of about 400,000 Hong Kong dollars(about 51,168 U.S.dollars) at Hong Kong International Airport.

Customs officers intercepted a 38-year-old male passenger at the airport who arrived from Maputo, Mozambique via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia this afternoon. During Customs clearance, the suspected rhino horn cut pieces painted in red and black respectively were found inside the pockets and interlining of a jacket, as well as a pair of socks in his check-in suitcase.

The man was subsequently arrested.

The case was handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department of Hong Kong for follow-up investigation.

According to Hong Kong Customs, under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting an endangered species without a licence is liable to a maximum fine of 5 million Hong Kong dollars (about 639,600 U.S. dollars) and imprisonment for two years.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.