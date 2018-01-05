China, ROK nuclear envoys to meet in Seoul

Chief negotiators from China and the Republic of Korea for the six-party talks will meet in Seoul, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang confirmed Thursday in Beijing.

China's vice foreign minister Kong Xuanyou, also the special representative of the Chinese government on Korean Peninsula affairs, will travel to Seoul from Friday to Saturday and hold consultations with Lee Do-hoon, the ROK's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Geng said at a daily press briefing.