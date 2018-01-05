Shanghai releases city plan for next 18 years

Shanghai on Thursday released its general plan for 2017 to 2035, aiming to make the municipality a "cosmopolitan city with world impact."

The plan said that Shanghai would change its development pattern, control population and construction land, protect the environment and ensure safety.

According to the plan, by 2035, the size of the resident population should be brought below 25 million while land for construction would be reduced to 3200 square km.

The plan also set the goal to make 23 percent of the city covered by forest, and density of PM 2.5 reduced to 25 micrograms per cubic meter by 2035.

At least one university and one first-class general hospital would be built in each suburb district or sub-center, said the plan.

The plan was approved by the State Council in Dec. 15, 2017.