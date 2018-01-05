LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China to appoint 'lake chiefs' to control pollution

1
2018-01-05 10:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Workers remove floating objects from the Xiaojiang River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing in October. (Photo by Rao Guojun/For China Daily)

Workers remove floating objects from the Xiaojiang River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing in October. (Photo by Rao Guojun/For China Daily)

China will appoint "lake chiefs" to step up water pollution control as a similar approach adopted in 2016 to protect rivers has achieved satisfactory results.

A four-tier system of lake chiefs comprising provincial, city, county and township chiefs will be established by the end of 2018 to cover all lakes, according to a document released Thursday by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

Lake chiefs will be tasked with resource protection, pollution prevention and control, and environmental restoration in waters under their supervision. Their performance will be assessed and they will be held accountable for environmental damage.

China started to appoint river chiefs more than a year ago, and there are now around 200,000.

The effect is clear. East China's Zhejiang Province has basically eliminated black waters and it has said it will deal with any water "below Grade V," the lowest acceptable level in China's water quality grading system.

Lake chiefs will address waters not covered by river chiefs.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.