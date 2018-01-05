LINE

China to improve big data-based study on taxation law

Chinese scholars have been advised to make full use of judicial big data to improve the study of taxation law, according to Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court.

The approach will be helpful to improve China's tax management and social governance, according to Zhou at a taxation law forum Wednesday.

Zhou said there should be a focus on the "forefront and deep-seated problems in taxation law when the principal contradiction facing Chinese society has evolved, as socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era."

He called on researchers in all disciplines to make joint efforts in studying to support reform of the taxation system and improving the local tax system, as required by the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Zhou also called for more information exchanges among different organs and improving awareness of the law throughout society.

　　

