Shanghai aims to be global cosmopolis

The Shanghai government unveiled its master plan for the eastern city's development on Thursday, drawing a concrete blueprint for urban construction over the next 18 years.

The plan, which was recently approved by the State Council, aims to build the city into an excellent global city and a modern cosmopolis by 2035 while playing a greater role in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Shanghai is slated to become the core city of the world-class Yangtze River Delta city cluster, a center of international economy, finance, trade, shipping and technological innovation.

To achieve the goal, the city should strike a balance between saving enough agricultural land and optimizing urban space, creating a better living environment, tightly controlling its population and allowing all ages to enjoy life and lead healthy lifestyles.

The key to reaching the goal is deepening reform and opening-up, as well as undertaking a bigger role to serve the Belt and Road Initiative and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, according to the blueprint.

Meanwhile, it should enhance coordination with surrounding cities to constitute a world-class city group, according to the State Council's website.

"The master plan project was officially launched in May 2014, and paves the way for the city to develop in the years leading up to 2035 by considering the city's existing conditions, the central government's requirements and Shanghai people's needs," Vice-Mayor Shi Guanghui said.

The plan envisions the city capping its population of permanent residents at 25 million by 2035, while the overall construction will be limited to 3,200 square kilometers. Certain spaces can be set aside for further adjustment, said Xu Yisong, director of the Shanghai Bureau of Planning and Land Resources.

Priority will also be given to environmental protection, as more efforts will be made to weed out outdated production capacity, reduce emissions, enhance protection of water and land resources, and build Shanghai into a sustainable eco-city.

"Shanghai is at a turning point in its economic growth and development, and this requires innovation to be the future growth engine as we make this master plan into reality," said Wang Sizheng, an official with the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.