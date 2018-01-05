LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's Yangtze sees rising cargo volume

1
2018-01-05 09:30Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's longest river, the Yangtze, saw throughput on its main waterway reach 2.5 billion tonnes in 2017, up 8.2 percent.

According to the Yangtze River Navigational Affairs Administration under the Ministry of Transport, Yangtze is the world's busiest inland river in terms of main waterway cargo volume.

The throughput at the ship locks of the Three Gorges hydropower project reached a record high of 138 million tonnes in 2017, about 40 percent higher than its designed capacity.

The average tonnage of cargo ships on the main waterway has grown to 1,630 tonnes and the average tonnage of cargo ships passing through the Three Gorges locks 4,330 tonnes.

Serving the Yangtze River economic belt, the river authorities are focusing on green development and fighting illegal sand exploitation. Efforts have also been made to unify administration and services along the river, he said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.