Large silver reserve discovered in Inner Mongolia

A large silver reserve has been found in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday.

According to the Inner Mongolia department of land and resources, the reserve was found in Shuangjianzi Mountain in Inner Mongolia, south of the Greater Hinggan Mountains.

The reserve contains more than 110 million tonnes of silver ore. More may be found at greater depth or nearby, according to the department.

The silver reserves of Australia, Chile, China, Peru and Poland account for more than 80 percent of the world total.

Silver is widely used in industries such as aerospace, new energy vehicles and solar cells.