LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Unfinished skyscraper auction fails on Taobao

1
2018-01-05 08:57Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The auction of an unfinished skyscraper, with a starting price of 550 million yuan (around 84 million U.S. dollars), has failed on Taobao, Alibaba's e-commerce platform.

A second auction will be held at the end of January or the beginning of February, according to the organizer of the event, the Shanxi Provincial Higher People's Court.

Located in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, the unfinished building has a combined floor space of more than 76,000 square meters. Originally designed to be a hotel, the 39-floor unfinished building, along with the land it sits on, was publicly auctioned between Jan. 2 and 3, the court said.

Shanxi Jinhao International Hotel Limited Company invested in and built the hotel, and construction started in 2006. In 2010, major construction work was completed and the hotel was expected to open to the public in 2011.

But due to funding shortfalls on the part of the developer, the project was suspended, the court said.

In order to more effectively and transparently handle assets seized in lawsuits, almost all Chinese courts have registered on Taobao's judicial sales platform since the service was launched in 2012.

Alibaba's figures show about 330,000 items, including cars and residential and factory buildings, have been auctioned on the platform.

Two Boeing 747 freighters were successfully auctioned in November for a total of 320 million yuan, while the third plane sold for 146 million yuan in December.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.