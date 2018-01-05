Trains cancelled, classes suspended in China snowstorms

Pedestrians walk on a snow-covered bridge in Xuchang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 4, 2018. Many places across China saw snowfall from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Niu Shupei)

The first snow of the new year hit large parts of central and eastern China since Wednesday, meteorological station said Thursday.

In Yichang in central China's Hubei Province, 49 trains had been cancelled, affecting more than 4,000 passengers as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

In one of the worst hit areas Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, the power supply for more than 50,000 residents has not been resumed since snow damaged power lines on Wednesday.

East China's Anhui Province has been hit by a blizzard since Wednesday night. In Mingguang City, a record 30 cm of snow fell Thursday. In capital Hefei, middle schools, primary schools and kindergartens will be closed for six days from Friday. The city is expecting more snow this weekend.

Some primary and middle schools in central China's Henan Province also suspended classes Thursday.

In Hubei and Hunan, several sections of expressways were closed or had reduced traffic. Snow and rain are expected to continue until Sunday.

The national observatory late Wednesday updated the alert for snow to the second-highest level, as heavy snow is expected to continue in central, northern and eastern regions Wednesday and Thursday.