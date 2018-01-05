Premier Li's visit to Cambodia to boost Lancang-Mekong cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Cambodia will be of great significance to Lancang-Mekong cooperation and China-Cambodia ties, a senior diplomat said on Thursday.

Li will attend the second Lancang-Mekong River Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting in Phnom Penh and pay an official visit to Cambodia from Jan.10 to 11.

Initiated in 2014, The Lancang-Mekong cooperation has grown rapidly with a gradually improved mechanism and a steady implementation of the fruits, Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said at a press conference on Li's upcoming visit.

This year's meeting will focus on peace and sustainable development in the area. Leaders will review the progress and make plan for the future of Lancang-Mekong cooperation during the meeting, said Kong.

He said Li will announce China's initiatives and measures to deepen pragmatic cooperation and inject new impetus to the mechanism.

A series of files will be issued after the meeting, including a five-year action plan of the mechanism and a list of the second batch of cooperation projects, according to the vice Foreign Minister.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of China-Cambodia relations, Kong said the Premier's upcoming visit will help the two countries consolidate the traditional friendship and promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperation.

"The China-Cambodia ties have become a model of country-to-country relations," he said.

During his stay in Cambodia, Li will meet with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, and hold talks with his counterpart Hun Sen. Both leaders will exchange ideas on bilateral ties and international and regional issue of common concern, so as to plan for future development of China-Cambodia relations.

According to Kong, the two sides are expected to reach consensus and sign cooperation documents on infrastructure, science, agriculture, tourism and other fields.

"We hope this visit will achieve complete success," Kong added.