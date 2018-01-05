7 Chinese citizens killed in Russian shoe factory fire

Chinese citizens are among those killed in a fire at a shoe factory in Russia's Novosibirsk region Thursday, the Chinese Consulate General in Yekaterinburg has confirmed.

According to preliminary information obtained by the Consulate General, seven Chinese nationals died and another was slightly injured in the fire.

Chinese consulate officials are rushing to the scene for detailed information.

The Chinese Embassy in Russia said it mourned the deceased and extended condolences to their relatives.

The embassy added that it has demanded the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Emergency Situations ask authorities in the Novosibirsk region to investigate the cause of the fire and make utmost efforts to treat the injured.