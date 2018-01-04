Man gains 10 kg to help his dad lose weight

Ding Guoliang and Ding Youwang before losing weight. (Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

Ding Guoliang and Ding Youwang after losing weight. (Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

A photographer gained weight on purpose in order to accompany his dad on a weight-losing journey from March to September, 2017. The photos of them before and after losing weight have attracted many people's attention on the internet recently, Qianjiang Evening News reported.

The 32-year-old photographer, Ding Guoliang, gained 10 kg wishing to help his 53-year-old dad, Ding Youwang, lose weight. Ding Guoliang lost 10 kg and Ding Youwang lost more than 20kg in six months.

Ding Guoliang made up his mind to help his father lose weight because Ding Youwang's weight was more than 80 kg at that time with many body indexes not normal and excessive drinking problem. Ding Youwang was at the bottom of his life due to the failure of his bamboo product factory operated in their hometown, so he usually stayed at home reading novels on the phone the whole day without exercising.

"I thought my dad was only 53, his life should not be like this," said Ding Guoliang.

Although Ding Youwang showed little interest in losing weight at first, Ding Guoliang did not give up. He let his dad start with fast walk and then jogging, and Ding Youwang's physical condition and mental state both improved.

"He joined a local fast-walk organization and made many friends, afterwards I suggested him to try gym to get some muscle trainings and he seemed interested," Ding Guoliang said.

After that six months, Ding Guoliang got back in shape, while Ding Youwang even got six-pack abs. With the influence of Ding Youwang, Ding Guoliang's mom and wife both have started to exercise. Ding Guoliang also shot a documentary recording the story in order to encourage more people to exercise and feel better.