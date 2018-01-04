LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Xinjiang has 5 more national wetland parks

1
2018-01-04 16:42Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had another five state-level wetland parks approved in 2017, bringing the total number of national wetland parks to 52 in the region.

The State Forestry Administration (SFA) completed examination and approval procedure for the five parks at the end of last year, SFA sources said Thursday.

Of the five, Ulungur Lake National Wetland Park covers an area of more than 127,000 hectares. The lake is the largest permanent freshwater lake in northern Xinjiang.

Currently, Xinjiang has a wetland area of about 3.94 million hectares, with 435 parks covering more than 100 hectares each. These parks are mainly located in the region's mountain and basin areas.

According to the region's forestry department, most of these wetland parks are free to the public.

In recent years, local governments have been paying more attention to the conservation and restoration of wetlands in the region.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.