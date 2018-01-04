LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Police arrest 97 suspects in loan fraud case

1
2018-01-04 16:30Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Police in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have arrested 97 suspects over a loan fraud case worth 20 million yuan (3 million U.S. dollars) with 7,000 victims across the country, police said Thursday.

The suspects were transferred to the local procuratorate for prosecution late last month, said an officer with the public security bureau of Yubei District.

More than 200 police officers were sent to the provinces of Henan, Shanxi, Hubei and Hebei for the arrest in August.

The suspects, acting under the name of an e-commerce company and its affiliated companies, were found to have lured loan applicants to buy online shopping cards and to shop on their website, without offering them loans.

Police started investigating the case in June after a man surnamed Zhang paid 4,500 yuan (691 U.S. dollars) for the shopping card, only acquiring a loan of 1,182 yuan. Advised by company workers, Zhang bought a watch at the company's online shopping platform, but still failed to obtain the 30,000-yuan loan he wanted.

More than 7,000 people victims from 27 provincial regions were tricked, said the police officer.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.