One person died and dozens were injured after 5 bus stops collapsed due to heavy snowfall in Hefei, East China's Anhui province, on Thursday morning.

A 61-year-old woman died and around 20 others were rushed to hospital after a billboard on a bus stop fell on them.

Heavy snowfall began to sweep the province since Jan 3 and the provincial observatory raised the snowstorm alert to red in five cities and counties at 5:58 am Thursday.