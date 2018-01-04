LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Housing ministry calls for garbage sorting action plans in Chinese cities

1
2018-01-04 16:17Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A Chinese ministry has released a notice urging 46 major cities to create detailed action plans for garbage sorting, by the end of March this year.

The plans should make clear annual work targets and specific tasks, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

In 2018, the cities must launch pilot areas for garbage sorting, and gradually expand the model to more regions, the notice said.

By 2020, the 46 cities should have basically built a treatment system for garbage and put in place laws and regulations for the sector, with the utilization rate of recyclable and corruptible organic waste reaching 35 percent.

The ministry is aiming to create an international standard garbage sorting system before 2035.

The timetable came as China's cities are facing a pile-up of household waste, with landfills and incinerators often meeting opposition from local residents.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.