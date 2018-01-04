LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Environmental protection work in Tibet not satisfactory: inspection team

1
2018-01-04 16:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Black-necked cranes are seen in Linzhou County of Lhasa City, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes are seen in Linzhou County of Lhasa City, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A national inspection has found that environmental protection work in Tibet did not meet the requirements of the central government and public.

Tibet was among eight provincial-level regions under a one-month review by inspection teams dispatched by central authorities in August.

The inspection team said Wednesday that as of Oct. 31, the region had resolved 1,020 cases highlighted by the team; a total of 882 companies and departments were ordered to make improvements; and 784 cases were given punishments with total fines of 27.9 million yuan (4.3 million U.S. dollars).

The region detained two people for environmental problems and held a total of 148 people accountable.

The local government failed to follow regional environmental protection regulations strictly, giving passes to seven counties that did not meet the requirements in 2016.

Construction of 242 rural road projects were started without acquiring environmental protection approval, and the majority of scenic spots did not have sewage treatment facilities.

In addition, construction of urban sewage treatment works and pipe networks were behind schedule, affecting water treatment efficiency in many cities. Management of hazardous solid waste was also problematic.

The inspections from August to September left 6,471 officials accountable for environmental damage, according to the Ministry of Environmental Protection last month.

The inspections were part of China's campaign to fight pollution and environmental damage, as decades of growth have left the country with smog, polluted water and contaminated soil.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.