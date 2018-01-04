One killed and over 20 injured after Anhui bus shelters collapse

A woman was killed and more than 20 injured after several bus stop shelters collapsed under the weight of snow in eastern China's Anhui Province on Thursday, local media reported.

Several bus stop shelters on the BRT line along Wangjiang Road in Hefei, the provincial capital, collapsed this morning, local news portal ahwang.cn reported.

A 61-year-old woman, surnamed Wang, died in the incident. She was crushed by the falling shelter around 8:30am. "She didn't run fast enough," her husband said, according to the report.

The No. 3 People's Hospital has received more than 20 people with injuries from the fallen shelters, most of them head injuries. Two have been hospitalized.

Local police have cordoned off other bus stops along Wangjiang Road as a precaution.

Heavy snow was seen in most areas in Anhui from January 3. The heaviest snow fell in Bengbu City, reaching a depth of 26 centimeters.

The local weatherman has upgraded the snow warning from blue to orange.

China's national observatory updated its alert for snow to the second-highest level Wednesday, and heavy snow is expected to continue in central, northern and eastern regions until Thursday.