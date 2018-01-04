Procuratorates to make full use of new generation of IT by 2020

China's procuratorates have been asked to make full use of a new generation of information technology, such as the Internet of Things, big data and cloud computing, by 2020.

According to a guideline on "intelligent procuratorial work" released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Wednesday, work in handling cases, management and service, and supporting procuratorates should be more intelligent.

The guideline asked procuratorates to improve their case-handling platform based on the unified work system built in 2014, in order to strengthen intelligent assistance in their work.

They were also asked to consolidate their sci-tech support, by establishing big data centers for procuratorates and setting up innovation pilots for artificial intelligence.

Cao Jianming, procurator-general of the SPP, last September said that the informatization of the country's procuratorial work had entered a phase of "intelligent procuratorial work," after going through digital, Internet and information work phases.