LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Snow hits central China

1
2018-01-04 15:46Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 4, 2018. Many places across China saw snowfall from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 4, 2018. Many places across China saw snowfall from Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

The first snow of the New Year started hitting large parts of central China's Henan Province Wednesday, the local meteorological station said Thursday.

On Thursday morning, snow on the roads of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan, had reached 5 cm. Cars lowered their speed while environmental workers began cleaning snow off the roads.

The province banned seven-seater and above vehicles on expressways from 7 a.m. Thursday, while some primary and middle schools in Xinyang City suspended classes Thursday and Friday.

Meteorological experts said the snow could help increase humidity while improving air quality.

China's national observatory Wednesday continued a yellow alert for snowstorms in the central regions Wednesday and Thursday.

Parts of Shanxi, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei and Anhui provinces should expect heavy snowfall during the period, resulting in up to 20 mm of snow in some areas, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The observatory advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions regarding roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.