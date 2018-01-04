China closes 6,000 websites, WeChat accounts due to erotic content

The Chinese government closed more than 6,000 websites and WeChat accounts containing erotic and indecent content in 2017, said an annual government report Thursday.

The campaign to create a clean and healthy cultural environment made notable progress in 2017, said the report from the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications.

Several influential streaming websites were closed and a number of streaming show hosts were detained for producing erotic content, the report said.

More than 4.5 million erotic posts were deleted from the Internet by request from the office during the year, while online service providers removed about 20 million similar posts themselves, the report said.

Authorities cracked a serious case of spreading erotic videos through WeChat, which involved more than 100,000 people in more than 20 provincial-level regions, including underage people.

The government also exposed new means of spreading pornographic content in 2017. More than 30 suspects were detained for providing download seeds for pornographic videos that users could view through virtual reality devices.

The public took an active part in the campaign, providing more than 120,000 leads to the office, according to the report.