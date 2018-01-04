Chinese courts livestream more than 560,000 trials

Chinese courts have livestreamed more than 560,000 trials as of December 31, 2017, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

Since the website for livestreaming trials (http://tingshen.court.gov.cn/) was launched by the SPC in December 2013, court trials nationwide have received more than 4.2 billion hits.

The highest number of hits per day exceeded 4,000, and the record number of viewers on a single trial was more than 11.6 million, said the SPC.

A total of 3,314 courts were able to stream trials via the website by the end of 2017, covering 94 percent of all courts, according to the SPC.

The website was redesigned in 2016 and will continue to be updated so that the public can better participate in and supervise judicial processes, said the SPC.