14 arrested in cross-border drug ring bust

2018-01-04

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province destroyed a cross-border drug trafficking network, arresting 14 suspects and seizing over 130 kg of methamphetamine.

Three suspects from east China's Jiangxi Province who purchased drugs in Myanmar to sell in China were caught, along with 68.9 kg of methamphetamine, in September, said police in Changning County, Baoshan City.

On Dec. 11, police arrested seven suspects in the provinces of Yunnan, Guangdong and Jiangxi on the same day and seized another 62.3 kg of drugs.

The other four suspects, including a Myanmar drug dealer, were arrested in Yunnan on Dec. 22. Enditem

　　

