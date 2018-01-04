Three Gorges project generates 4.4 pct more power in 2017

The Three Gorges power plant, the country's largest hydropower project, generated 97.6 billion kwh of electricity in 2017, up 4.35 percent year on year.

Located in the middle reaches of China's longest river, the Yangtze, the Three Gorges power plant has an installed generating capacity of 22.4 GW.

In a statement filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange Wednesday night, China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd., operator of four large hydropower plants, including the Three Gorges, Gezhouba, Xiluodu and Xiangjiaba, said it generated a total of 210.9 billion kwh of electricity last year, up 2.35 percent year on year.

China's second-largest hydropower station, Xiluodu, generated 61.4 kwh of electricity and the third-largest, Xiangjiaba, generated 32.8 billion kwh, it said. The smaller Gezhouba station generated 19.1 billion kwh.