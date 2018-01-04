Chinese premier to attend Lancang-Mekong leaders' meeting, visit Cambodia

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the second Lancang-Mekong River Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting in Phnom Penh and pay an official visit to Cambodia from Jan. 10 to 11.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the announcement on Thursday.

According to Geng, Premier Li will co-chair the leaders' meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. During the meeting, leaders from China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam will review the progress made through the sub-regional cooperation mechanism and discuss the future of cooperation.

As to the official visit, Li will meet with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, and hold talks with Hun Sen to promote bilateral cooperation.

The Lancang River originates on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau in southwest China. It is called the Mekong River as it flows through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam before emptying into the sea.