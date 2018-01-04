Villarreal coach confirms Bakambu bound for China

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu looks certain to leave the club to join Chinese Super League club, Beijing Guoan, Villarreal coach Javier Calleja confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Thursday's King's Cup tie away to Leganes, Calleja said that the Congoloese striker, who has netted nine goals so far this season in the Spanish Liga Santander, would be moving in a deal estimated to be worth around 40 million euros.

"Bakambu' s transfer is being finalized and it could be completed in a matter of hours," said Calleja, who admitted that his club could not turn down such an offer for a player they bought for 7.5 million euros two and a half years ago.

"The move is in the interest of all parties, he has a buy-out clause in his contract and it looks like they (Beijing)are going to pay it," he said.

Bakambu's two and a half years on the east coast of Spain have seen him score 48 goals in all competitions as his speed and power make him a handful for opposing defenders.