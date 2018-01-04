LINE

Paralympic swimmer, Olympic torch bearer an inspiration

Yan Yuhong bears the torch of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Photo/weibo of people’s daily)

Yan Yuhong, a paralyzed boy from Southwest China's Sichuan province, has just completed his three-day section of the torch relay for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics from Jan 1 to 3 in South Korea.

The 15-year-old suffered from polio when he was 6, and could only get to school by walking on his hands. Sponsored by the China Foundation for Disable Persons and the Samsung Group of South Korea, Yan received multiple surgeries and could finally stand up after years of difficulty. The ninth-grader started swimming since then, and won three medals during the eighth Paralympics in Sichuan province in 2014.

Yibin city, the boy's hometown, and Sichuan province have awarded Yan multiple honors for his unyielding spirit. His story also went viral in China and inspired thousands of young people. The indomitable spirit of Yan echoes with the slogan of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics: "Passion Connected".

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and the games are scheduled to take place from Feb 9 to 25. The Paralympics are scheduled to take place March 9 to 18. This is the first time South Korea has hosted the Winter Olympics.

 

　　

