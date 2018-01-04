LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

SW China police seize 58 kg drugs

1
2018-01-04 10:25Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Police in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province have seized 58 kg of drugs in three recent cases.

According to the public security bureau of the city on Tuesday, police caught a suspect in the city on Dec. 18, 2017, and seized 25 kg of methamphetamine in the suspect's house.

On Dec. 17, police in Kunming suspected that an express package, sent from Yunnan to Hubei Province, contained drugs. Two suspects were caught in Xiantao, Hubei, on Dec. 21, and 25 kg of methamphetamine was seized.

On Dec. 22, police caught a suspect in Baoshan City of Yunnan, and found over 7 kg of heroin from his car.

The cases are under further investigation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.