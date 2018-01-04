SW China police seize 58 kg drugs

Police in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province have seized 58 kg of drugs in three recent cases.

According to the public security bureau of the city on Tuesday, police caught a suspect in the city on Dec. 18, 2017, and seized 25 kg of methamphetamine in the suspect's house.

On Dec. 17, police in Kunming suspected that an express package, sent from Yunnan to Hubei Province, contained drugs. Two suspects were caught in Xiantao, Hubei, on Dec. 21, and 25 kg of methamphetamine was seized.

On Dec. 22, police caught a suspect in Baoshan City of Yunnan, and found over 7 kg of heroin from his car.

The cases are under further investigation.