Wuhan to have 40,000 new energy vehicles by 2022

2018-01-04

Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, plans to put 40,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs) on its roads by 2022.

More than 150 charging stations and more than 70,000 charging facilities will be installed.

Wuhan hopes to have carbon emission below 173 million tones by 2022 through low-carbon development of industry, energy, lifestyles and the environment.

A 400-kilometer rail transit network will be built by 2022, serving more than 50 percent of passengers on public transportation, according to the city plan.

Wuhan is an automobile industry hub and home to Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of China's Big Four car-makers.

Industrial transformation will be given priority to improve the production pattern of the region, according to the plan.

New high-polluting industries such as cement, non-ferrous metals, plate glass and steel will be completely prohibited by 2022 while the added value of service industries will exceed 1.2 trillion yuan (around 185 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for more than 56 percent of the regional GDP.

　　

