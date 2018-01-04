Senior CPC official says China needs to further develop socialist ideology

Wang Huning (C), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, attends a national conference on communication and publicity in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday called on the country's publicity officials to develop a socialist ideology that has the ability to unite and the power to inspire.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the remarks at a national conference on communication and publicity, which began Wednesday.

Wang stressed the importance of strengthening the overall CPC leadership in publicity, theory and culture, saying that any ideological developments must follow CPC rules on Party building.

He also said that building stronger teams of officials with a better talent pool was important for Party publicity work.