Manhunt for telecom fraud suspects from Taiwan

Police in Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province have launched a manhunt for 12 telecom fraud suspects, including six from Taiwan.

Xiamen police are encouraging the public to report on the suspects on the run. Anyone who provides information leading to their arrests will be rewarded.

According to the police, the Taiwanese suspects are from Taipei, Tainan, Pingtung, Changhua and Kaohsiung. Of the six suspects, two were born in the 1990s, and the youngest is only 20 years old.

Last year, seven people were sent to prison in east China's Shandong Province in a telecom fraud case linked to the death of a teenager.

Xu Yuyu, a high school graduate from Linyi, died of cardiac arrest in August 2016 after being defrauded out of 9,900 yuan (1,524 U.S. dollars), which she intended to use to pay university tuition fees.