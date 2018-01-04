Jiangxi compiles red textbooks for kindergarten to college

China's Ministry of Education and Jiangxi provincial government are jointly compiling a set of red culture textbooks for students in kindergarten to college in East China's Jiangxi Province.

The red culture set, which is composed of six books, will be published in August to "plant patriotic seeds in children's tender hearts," said Chen Ziji, director of the Education Ministry's education and development research center, according to Jiangxi Daily.

The red gene of the Communist Party of China must be preserved and developed since there have been virulent distortions of China's revolutionary history and denigration of communist heroes, Chen said.

The authenticity of the stories of communist martyrs has been constantly questioned online in recent years, with some claiming they were fabricated to serve propaganda purposes. In some cases, suspects ended up in court and were convicted of smearing the image of revolutionaries.

Compiling red culture textbooks for students is part of efforts to implement the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC, provincial officials said.

The textbooks are tailored to different age groups according to their learning curves. For kindergartens and primary schools, songs and stories will be adopted to instill patriotism in students.