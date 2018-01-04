LINE

Rescuers search for missing sailors

Rescue workers check waters near to where a cargo ship sank off the Shanghai coast on Thursday. China Daily

The search for sailors missing since a cargo ship sank off the Shanghai coast was continuing on Wednesday night.

The Changping, a ship loaded with 5,000 metric tons of steel, collided with another vessel, Xinwang 138, while unmooring in Wusongkou at 11:39 pm on Tuesday, according to the city's maritime search and rescue center.

Three sailors were rescued at 12:49 am, while 10 were still missing as of 4 pm Wednesday.

A helicopter conducted two air searches in the morning, and nine rescue ships have been drafted to help the search.

The sunken Changping has been located and marked by three salvage vessels. A salvage plan is being formulated, authorities said, adding that two divers have searched underwater several times.

A hole of about 2 square meters was found at the right side of the ship's rear compartment. The divers went into the cabin from the left side, but found only debris.

The Changping had sailed to Shanghai from Yingkou, Liaoning province.

　　

