Hong Kong woman identified as climber killed while climbing Table Mountain

The climber who was killed on New Year's Day while climbing Table Mountain in Cape Town was a Hong Kong woman, the Chinese Consulate in Cape Town confirmed on Wednesday.

A consulate official told Xinhua that another woman, also from Hong Kong, was slightly injured in the accident that took place on Monday afternoon.

A local tour guide was also killed in the accident, said the diplomat who refused to be named.

"The injured woman had come to the consulate to seek help and we're ready to provide consulate assistance whenever needed," the diplomat said.

Both women are in their late 20s, the diplomat added, without giving their names.

The Chinese Consulate in Cape Town has issued an alert to Chinese tourists, urging them to take precautions when taking part in adventurous activities while travelling in South Africa.

Earlier reports by the local media had mistakenly identified one of the victims as a Japanese man.

News24, a local news outlet, quoted the South African Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSR) as saying a Japanese couple and their local tour guide fell down while doing rock climbing on Table Mountain.

The report said a Japanese man and the tour guide died, while a Japanese woman was rescued with slight injuries.

More than 800 hundred tourists were stranded on the mountain for hours while a dramatic rescue mission was underway.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the two climbers is being investigated by a team of local experts.

The climbers were on a regular route up the mountain when they somehow lost their footing and fell and ended up dangling from the ropes which they had secured to the mountain, according to rescuers.