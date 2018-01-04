China's court document website draws 1.8 bln hits from abroad

China Judgements Online, China's court document website, has earned over 1.8 billion hits from abroad as of Tuesday, with nearly 12.5 billion hits in total, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

Launched on July 1, 2013, the website (http://wenshu.court.gov.cn/) was accessed by visitors from more than 210 countries and regions worldwide, with Asian visitors making up the majority, while the number of visitors from the Republic of Korean ranked top in terms of nationality.

So far, over 41.31 million judgement documents have been uploaded to and made public on the website, including some 11,100 in ethnic minority languages, drawing 15.81 million visits on average per day.

Among the judgement documents, more than 25.95 million are on civil cases, the SPC said.

According to Tian He, law researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the large number of overseas visitors to the website showed that as China's international influence increases, the country is also drawing more attention to its judicial system from abroad.

The application of judicial data should be deepened in order to provide reliable statistical support to policy study in social governance, he added.