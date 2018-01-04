LINE

Intel confirms report of potential security flaw in its Chips

The world's top chip maker Intel Corp. confirmed Wednesday a report about a potential security flaw in its Chips that is vulnerable to hacking, and promised to fix the bug as soon as possible.

Intel said in a statement that the vulnerability, discovered by a British tech website, the Register, is not unique to Intel products.

The security bug, if used for malicious purposes, has the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from computing devices.

"Recent reports that these exploits are caused by a "bug" or a "flaw" and are unique to Intel products are incorrect," Intel said.

It argued that "many types of computing devices -- with many different vendors' processors and operating systems -- are susceptible to these exploits."

However, Intel said it is working with its tech partners such as AMD, ARM Holdings and several operating system vendors, to develop an industry-wide approach to resolve this issue "promptly and constructively."

"Intel has begun providing software and firmware updates to mitigate these exploits," it said.

　　

