Senior CPC official requires better publicity of Xi thought

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday called for better dissemination of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a national conference on communication and publicity.

Wang told the Party's publicity officials to take Xi Jinping thought as the guide of their work and focus on the study, promotion and implementation of the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress.

He attributed the "historic achievements" made in the Party's publicity sector since the 18th CPC National Congress to the "strong leadership" of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core and the guidance of Xi Jinping thought.

Publicity work should guide the people to safeguard Xi's core status and uphold the authority and the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee in a more committed manner, Wang said.

Wang also called on the country's publicity officials to develop a socialist ideology that has the ability to unite and the power to inspire.

He stressed the importance of overall CPC leadership in publicity, theory and culture, saying that any ideological developments must follow CPC rules on Party building.

He said that building stronger teams of officials with a better talent pool is important.

The conference was presided over by Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Huang asked the officials to strengthen their confidence and conscientiousness in their work in the new era and use Xi Jinping thought to arm the Party, educate the people and increase cohesion in society.

He said communication and publicity work should promote socialist culture, improve people's attainments, and nurture civilized society.

　　

