Print
China welcomes DPRK, ROK to improve ties as Panmunjom communications channel reopens

2018-01-03 23:27Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China on Wednesday welcomed and expressed support for efforts by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) to improve relations as the DPRK reopened a cross-border communication channel with the ROK.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a daily press briefing held in Beijing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DPRK reopened a long-closed communications channel with the ROK in the truce village of Panmunjom. According to reports, the two sides will use the channel to hold working-level discussions related to the DPRK's delegation to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The move comes a day after the ROK proposed holding a senior-level, inter-governmental dialogue on Jan. 9 to discuss the DPRK's dispatch of its delegation to the Winter Olympics.

"China welcomes and supports the two sides to improve ties, ease tensions and make concrete efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula," said Geng, adding that all parties should take the opportunity and work for the same goal.

Geng said China is willing to play a positive and constructive role to push the Korean Peninsula issue back to the track of a peaceful settlement through talks and negotiation.

　　

