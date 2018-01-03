1 killed, 16 injured as truck hits school bus

One student was killed and 16 people injured after a truck collided with a school bus in central China Tuesday afternoon.

The out-of-control truck hit the 19-seater school bus which had 17 people on board, including 15 students, at around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in Ningxiang City of Hunan Province, according to the city government.

The elementary school bus rolled over following the collision, injuring all 17 on board. One student died after medical efforts failed, while the rest are in hospital under observation.

An investigation is underway