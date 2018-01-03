LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

1 killed, 16 injured as truck hits school bus

1
2018-01-03 17:13Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

One student was killed and 16 people injured after a truck collided with a school bus in central China Tuesday afternoon.

The out-of-control truck hit the 19-seater school bus which had 17 people on board, including 15 students, at around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in Ningxiang City of Hunan Province, according to the city government.

The elementary school bus rolled over following the collision, injuring all 17 on board. One student died after medical efforts failed, while the rest are in hospital under observation.

An investigation is underway

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.