21 nabbed in drug ring bust .

Police announced Wednesday they have arrested 21 suspects involved in a drug-dealing ring covering five provincial-level regions in China.

Nearly nine kilograms of methamphetamine was seized in a raid in November, said police in Datong City, Shanxi Province.

Police were tipped off in May that a man surnamed Liu was suspected of selling drugs in Datong. After about six months of investigations, police found a gang had been buying and selling drugs in Shanxi, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Henan and Hubei.

Further investigation is under way.